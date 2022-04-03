StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FOE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 904,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ferro has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,132,000 after purchasing an additional 271,623 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Ferro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

