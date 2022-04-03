StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
