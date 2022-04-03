StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 35,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,376. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $789.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

