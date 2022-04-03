StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,110. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

