StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 175,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,482. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 967,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.