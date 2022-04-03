StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $159.52 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

