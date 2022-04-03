StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

GOGO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 689,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

