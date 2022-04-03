StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Harsco stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 438,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a P/E ratio of -309.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 1,233.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

