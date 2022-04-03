StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. 385,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,957. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

