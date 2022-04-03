StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of HMTV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,301. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
