StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of HMTV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,301. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 33,295 shares of company stock worth $197,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

