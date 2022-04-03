StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 331,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,299. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

