StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 4,734,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,334. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ING Groep by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 111.0% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

