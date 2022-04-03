StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

