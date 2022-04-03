StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 307,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. Integer has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Integer (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
