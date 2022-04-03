StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

IIN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 136,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,987. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 115.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $31,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

