StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
IIN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 136,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,987. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 115.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $31,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IntriCon (Get Rating)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
