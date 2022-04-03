StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $305.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,918. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.07 and a 200-day moving average of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

