StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 2,545,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

