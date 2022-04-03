StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,024 shares of company stock worth $33,071,349. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

