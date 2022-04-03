StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.34. 1,943,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,135. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $19,582,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

