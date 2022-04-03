StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 862,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,865. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

