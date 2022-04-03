StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSE MUX remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,101,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,829. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

