StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

