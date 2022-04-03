StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,378. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

