StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.18.

MCHP traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 4,366,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $336,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

