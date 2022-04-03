StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,738. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

