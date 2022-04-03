StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NYSE NGVC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

