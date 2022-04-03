StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,255. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $530.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

