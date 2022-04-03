StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NTES stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.81. 2,726,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,225. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

