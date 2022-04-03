StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
NYT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 1,462,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.71%.
New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Times (Get Rating)
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Times (NYT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.