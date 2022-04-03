StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 17,550,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,167,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

