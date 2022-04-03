StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.93. 210,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,193. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

