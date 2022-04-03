StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $715.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.