StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. Novavax has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

