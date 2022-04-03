StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.86.
Shares of NVAX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. Novavax has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
