StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $180.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

