StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 421,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,044. The company has a market capitalization of $378.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omeros by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omeros by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 20.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

