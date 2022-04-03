StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 67,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,151. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

