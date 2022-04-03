StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.76. 621,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

