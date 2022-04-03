StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 515,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,873. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.