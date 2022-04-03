StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

PKOH stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 75,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,392. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

