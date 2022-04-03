StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

NYSE PTR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 186,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.