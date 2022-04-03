StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.57.

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Post will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

