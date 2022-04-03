StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.92. 392,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,929. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

