StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PBH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,910. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
