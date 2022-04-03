StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 342,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 175.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.