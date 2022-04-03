StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 342,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $36.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 175.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
