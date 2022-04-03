StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

