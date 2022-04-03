StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.91.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. 3,546,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,902. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.