StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,196. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 212.00%.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena acquired 779,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

