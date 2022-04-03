StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.79.

RL stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $112.00. 706,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

