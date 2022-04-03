StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,062. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $12,174,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 217,494 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.