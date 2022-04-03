StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 23,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $2,529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 51.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

